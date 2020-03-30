Ginger Lou Livingston Boren Goodrum
Ginger Lou Livingston Boren Goodrum went to rest in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 27th, at 2:20 a.m.
Ginger was born to Glen and Juanita Livingston on July 28, 1958. She grew up on Caladium St. in Lake Jackson and later attended Brazoswood High School where she graduated in 1976. She remained in the area working with her mom at G & J Trophy before taking the business over completely in 1996.
To know Ginger, was to love her. She never met a stranger and she shared her faith with everyone she met. She had a way of impacting lives and whether you knew her for a lifetime, or for five minutes, you were better off just because you knew her.
She was very active in her church and her community. She could always be found, doing the children’s sermon on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Oyster Creek. One of her greatest legacies would be the way she impacted the lives of her “Thursday Group” kids. She loved them like her own and couldn’t have been happier as they grew up bringing their own kids to see her at VBS.
Her love of God, nature and the outdoors will truly be missed. She loved her friends, her kids and her family but her love for her husband, Earl, and her grandbabies, Haley Maynard and Hannah and Cordell Jackson, was boundless. Those four were her world.
Ginger is survived by her husband, William Earl Goodrum, her daughters, Christina White Jackson and Kodi Boren Maynard, brothers Glen Thomas Livingston and Ronald Howard Livingston and her sisters, Roseann Macon and Debby Cornelius along with many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Juanita, and her father, Glen Livingston.
Due to the coronavirus, the family must have a private ceremony however, a celebration of life will be held as soon as life returns to normal. Because of the many lives she touched, it is difficult to contact everyone in a situation like this and because of the health concerns, we can’t yet set a date for this celebration. So, if you would like to attend please text your name and number to Tina at 979-236-8829 and you will be contacted when everything is planned.
