Heather Dawn Myers, 24, of Brazoria passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home.
Heather was born December 25, 1994 in Galveston, Texas and graduated from Angleton High School in 2013.
Survivors include her father, Charles Myers; mother, Janice Miller both of Brazoria; step-mother, Jenny Baker; step-father, Buster Gonzalez of Louisiana; brothers, Hunter Miller of North Carolina, and Ethan Gonzalez of Louisiana; sisters, Autumn Bankston, and Summer Myers both of Angleton, Taia Trevino of Houston, Lillianah Rutherford, and Victoria Gonzalez of Louisiana.
