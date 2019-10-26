Dennis Wayne Bass
Dennis Wayne Bass, born March 8, 1939 in Timpson, Texas, died on October 17, 2019 in Old Hickory, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ozelle Scott Bass, brother Joe Dan Bass, nephew David George Bass, and numerous Scott and Bass cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Alyson Smith Bass; children, Debbie Rudy (Jim) of Lewisburg, TN, Cherie Williford (Darrell) of Lewisburg, TN, Daniel Bass (Leslie) of Spring Hill, TN, and Catherine Bass (Julie) of Old Hickory, TN; grandsons Benjamin Watkins and Joshua Watkins of Lewisburg, TN and Davin Bass of Spring Hill, TN; granddaughter Cayton Bass of Spring Hill, TN; and nine great grandchildren.
He graduated in the 1957 class of Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas. Subsequently, he amassed undergraduate and graduate coursework at several Texas universities including Sam Houston State University and Texas A & M University.
Dennis’s life was devoted to the welfare of children and students of all ages. He was a high school coach in Orange Grove, Texas and a Physical Education teacher of middle and elementary school students in Freeport, Texas. With considerable interest in and volunteer work with the Special Olympics, he became an Exceptional Education teacher focusing on secondary students in Texas, Tennessee, California, and Illinois. He became an ardent and effective advocate for the rights of exceptional students and their parents in all four states.
In Freeport, Texas, Dennis started the Boys Club of Brazoria County, the precursor to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Brazoria County. He set up the first Board and was the first Director of the Boys Club. Further community commitment was evidenced by active memberships and holding offices in numerous civic clubs in Texas, California, and Illinois.
A private memorial service was held in Old Hickory, TN. In lieu of floral and other memorials, Dennis would have been grateful with your choice of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Special Olympics, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, or the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.