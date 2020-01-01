Lillie Berwick McGowan
November 3, 1928 –
December 28, 2019
Lillie Berwick McGowan passed away at her home in Angleton, Texas on December 28, 2019 at the age of 91 years. She was born to Rozena Elinor Dailey Berwick and Walter Berwick in Jefferson County Texas, on November 3, 1928.
Lillie met and married the love of her life, Joe Donald McGowan, “Don”, in 1945, when Don completed his service in the Merchant Marines. They lived briefly in Dayton, Texas before moving to Lake Jackson and settling in Clute, Texas where Don took a job at Dow Chemical Co. In 1963 they sold their property in Clute and moved to Angleton, where they raised their family, Ronald Ray McGowan, Debbie McGowan Warren, Barbara McGowan Stewart and their grandson Corey Dale Cade. They enjoyed 62½ years together before his death in 2007.
Lillie was the consummate housewife. Having only a high school education, she had a PHD in cooking, cleaning, sewing, crocheting, and raising healthy happy children. She spent many summer vacations camping, fishing, and crabbing with her family. She cleaned and scrubbed crabs with a little brush until they gleamed before adding them to her delicious gumbo!
After her children were grown, she and Don bought an Airstream Travel Trailer and spent the next 10 years traveling the United States in Airstream Caravans. Don’s health and eyesight finally required they stop traveling and they spent their remaining years enjoying their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lillie was preceded in death by her parents Rozena Elinor Dailey Phelps and Walter Berwick; her husband Don McGowan; son Ronald Ray McGowan; daughter Barbara Lynn Stewart and brother Melvin Berwick.
Lillie is survived by her daughter, Debbie Warren of Tomball, TX; daughter in law, Chris McGowan of Pearland, TX; sister in law, Carolyn Berwick of Brooklyn Park, MN; grandchildren, Corey Cade, Tessa Murray and husband James, Tammi O’Hearn and husband Ryan, Amanda Henson, Melissa Stewart; great grandchildren, Payton Murray, Hailie Leonard, Clayton O’Hearn, Ian Mendoza, Josh Chambers, Tony Dominguez, Lacie Murray, Emily Chambers, Jocelynn Cade and Jayse Cade. She is also survived by her sisters Jeanette Miller, Peggy Yates and Donnie Shafer; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A Special thank you to Shavonne Epps, Terri Shepherd, and Marley Cordoba for their loving care.
Lillie has been a member of Second Baptist Church in Angleton since 1963.
Visitation will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 and funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 with burial in Angleton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.