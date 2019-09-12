Keith Harley Adair
“Gator”
Keith Harley Adair, (Gator) Born April 29, 1953 passed away on September 7, 2019.
He was preceded by parents, Ned and LaVerne Adair; brother, Scott; and daughter, Lavona Cameron.
He is survived by wife of 27 years, Patsy Adair; son, Harley Adair; daughters, Melissa Williams, April Collins and husband Jay, Jami Johnson and husband Justin; brother, Craig Adair; sister, Doris Bowers; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He gave love, and was loved, and will be surely missed.
His celebration of life will be held at the Freeport Municipal Park Pavilion, September 28, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m.
There will also be one last ride from Goe Harley Davidson in Angleton to the park, kickstands up at 11 a.m. Those who aren’t riding can meet at the park to greet the riders.
