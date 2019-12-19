Catherine Cammack McKelroy Henry
March 7, 1927 –
December 17, 2019
Annie Catherine Cammack McKelroy Henry, 92, stepped into heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Tuesday, December 17th, 2019.
She was born to Sarah Perry Cammack and James King Cammack at West Columbia, Texas March 7th, 1927. She married Charlie McKelroy on June 5th, 1945. Together they raised four children in Jones Creek, Texas until Charlie’s death in 1963. She married Irvin Henry December 25th, 1969; they were married until his death in 1993.
Catherine was a life-long, active member of Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church where she has served as Sunday School Superintendent, Women of the Church leader and sat in her usual spot nearly every Sunday until her health began to fail. She was proud of her heritage as a descendant of Moses Austin and was active in Daughters of the Republic of Texas as a Charter Member of the Cradle of Texas Chapter and serving as an officer.
She was an avid letter writer who loved receiving and writing letters and cards to her many friends. She was also a chauffeur for her widow friends. She had to give up both of these when she lost her sight to macular degeneration.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and James Cammack; husbands, Charlie D. McKelroy and Irvin S. Henry; sisters, Lucy Cammack McGuire, Sarah Cammack Johnston; brother, James Cammack; half-sisters, Minerva Cammack Smith, Mary Cammack Sullivan; half-brother, Ed Cammack.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Ballow (Bill) of Henderson, TX, Alice Turk (Andrew) of Lake Jackson, David McKelroy (Cindy) of Lake Jackson, and Dennis McKelroy of Lake Jackson; sister, Emily Bierschwale (Carlton) of Segovia, TX; brother, William Cammack (Nancy) of Beltsville, MD; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the care and support provided by Heart to Heart Hospice. We especially want to thank Melly Torres, Tina Jackson, and Patty Savage for their attention and tenderness.
Visitation will be at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, Jones Creek, TX Thursday, December 19th, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, Friday, December 20th, 10:30 a.m. Burial in the family cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Hill Country Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 67, Ingram TX 78025-9990.
