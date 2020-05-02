Jessie Eberhart Nail
July 11, 1932 –
April 25, 2020
Jessie Eberhart Nail; devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; longtime resident of Pearland and Sweeny, Texas, passed away on April 25, 2020.
She was born Jessie Laurene Eberhart to Dale and Edna in Pawnee, Oklahoma on July 11, 1932. She was the oldest of four children, loved working at the local movie theater and preschool as a child and teenager. Always curious, she kept meticulous journals and photo albums her entire life. Jessie attended Wharton County Junior College. On August 2, 1951, Jessie married James Ray Nail and traveled the country with him, as he served in the United States Marine Corps. Together, they had five children.
Jessie was a lifelong member of the Brazoria County Republican Women’s Club. During her service in the club, she spearheaded efforts to donate books to women’s shelters and introduced countless young candidates for congressional races to the community. She was honored by the Brazoria County Republican Club for her service and dedication.
She was a long time member of the Alvin United Methodist Church and the Pearland United Methodist Church. In her later years, she was a member of the Sweeny United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, member of the Prayer Chain, and served on numerous committees like meals for grieving families. Sundays were also spent serving her family. She held dinners at her house where family could gather and kids could play every Sunday.
Jessie was a commiserate mother to many, beyond just her own children. On numerous occasions, she put her own life on hold to step in and serve as a mother for those who needed her. She devoted her life to caring for the ones she loved. She will be remembered as the one who knew exactly what each member of her family liked, whether it be the chocolate cake (with or without nuts) for a birthday or a comic that would bring a laugh. She loved to share in anyone’s good news and was the one to spread the word to all the rest of us. She was, even when it was a struggle, completely dedicated to her family and her faith. Her interests also included reading, writing, growing various flowers, and anything to do with the beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Edna Eberhart; and siblings, Kay Ellis, Bonnie Ward, and Buddy Eberhart.
Jessie is survived by her loving husband, James Ray Nail; and their five children, Sherry Walters (husband Tad), Julie Buller (husband Mike), Mark Nail (wife Trina), Stuart Nail (wife Hollie), and Derrick Nail (wife Sandy); as well as son-in-law, George Sturgis IV. She is the beloved Nana to 19 grandchildren and 16 (soon to be 17) great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barb Eberhart; as well as eight nieces and three nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, only a small graveside service will be possible, though the family will come together to celebrate Jessie’s life later in the summer.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Points of Light Foundation or The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.
Services are under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
