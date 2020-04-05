Barbara Jean (Martin) Engberg
May 9, 1937 –
March 20, 2020
Barbara Jean (Martin) Engberg died on March 20, 2020 at her residence in West Columbia,Texas. She was 82.
Barbara was born on May 9, 1937 in Arcade, New York to the late Francis “Buster” Martin and Jennie Martin Williams.
She married Richard Allen Engberg in Hamburg, New York on December 28, 1974 and was married for 24 years until his death.
Barbara was a 1955 graduate of Arcade Central School and the University of Buffalo and gained two master’s degrees. She worked for Linde Air Corp in Buffalo New York where she met her husband. She sold Real Estate in Lake Jackson, Texas before starting Engberg Services Inc., in 1981, with her husband in West Columbia, Texas, which she ran until 2003.
She was an avid reader and animal lover. She enjoyed talking politics, having a good laugh, and sitting on the patio of her home she and her husband build.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Pat McNulty, of Taylor, Texas; her brother, Paul Martin and his wife, Diane, of Arcade New York; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews in Western New York and Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents; her brothers, Gerald Martin and Ronald Martin; and Barry Ashworth, husband of her niece, Cathy.
Arrangements by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr. West Columbia, Texas 77486
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
