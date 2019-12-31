Donald Ray Wigginton
February 11, 1933 –
December 28, 2019
Donald Ray Wigginton, 86, of Yoakum (formerly of El Campo) went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2019. He was born in El Campo, Texas on February 11, 1933 to the late James Melvin Wigginton and Lelia Agnes Northcutt Wigginton.
Donald is survived by his wife, Ruby Simper Wigginton; son, Dennis Wigginton of Rosharon, Texas; daughters, Cindy Witcher (Warren) of El Campo and Susan Hansen of Brazoria, Texas. Step-sons, Kenneth Moore of La Grange and Donnie Moore of Yoakum; step-daughter, Kathy Moore of Yoakum; 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation begins 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 1 at Triska Funeral Home with family receiving visitors from 4-6 p.m. A Rosary will be recited 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2 at St. Philip Catholic Church with Funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Burial under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Jason, Wendel and Kody Witcher; Phillip, Patrick and Preston Wigginton; Blake and Garrett Hansen. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Hailey, Jason Jiral, Kenneth Eggemeyer and Shane Flessner.
www.triskafuneral home.com
