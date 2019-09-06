James Allan (Jim) Leeper
James Allan (Jim) Leeper, 83, passed away on September 2, 2019, at his home in Freeport, Texas. His wife, Salley Leeper, was at his side.
Jim was born on November 16, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Harvey and Gladys Leeper. He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959, serving aboard the USS Whiting. Jim graduated from the University of Houston, where he majored in business. He was a loyal Cougars fan and attended many games over the years.
Jim lived a full life and enjoyed football, fishing, hunting, and traveling. He started his own business in the garage of his home in Houston. He was an exemplary salesman and enjoyed meeting and calling on his customers. Jim and Salley worked together in the company and, after 52 years, sold the business and retired.
Jim is survived by his three children, Rachel Moore, Susan Fink and Allan Leeper; sisters, Barbara Mackey and Sandra Vanderpool; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his stepdaughter, Gwen Shimek; granddaughter, Lauren Leeper; and brother, Larry Leeper.
Jim had a colorful sense of humor and was always the life of the party. He took great pride in his country and the charities he supported. Jim will be sorely missed by all, but his spirit will live on with us forever.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute on September 7, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be conducted at Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on September 9, 2019.
