Fannie Lee (“Peggy”) Privette
Fannie Lee (“Peggy”) Privette, a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother, affectionately known as Memaw to her family, passed away peacefully in Angleton, Texas, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She is now in heaven with the loved ones who have gone before her.
Peggy was born on August 18, 1923, in Macon, Tennessee to Allie Belle Holder Bobbitt and Daniel Baker Bobbitt. She married Russell Samuel Privette on June 9, 1943. They moved from Tennessee to Missouri and, in later years, worked their way to Houston, Texas. Together, Peggy and Russell raised four daughters. She loved her family dearly and served as their strong foundation. She was also loved by all who knew her.
Peggy was a homemaker and loved to read, travel and learn about life and the world. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed frequent trips with her four girls. She always had a beautiful garden in her backyard and spent many hours outside tending to her fruits and vegetables.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Kaye Starustka and husband, Tom, Annita Hobbs, Lovey Grogan; twelve grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell Privette; daughter, LaJanice Privette; and Five Loving Bobbitt Brothers, James Eugene, Allie Baker Sr., Roy Cecil, Harold Daniel and William Andy; sons-in-law, Wilbur Hobbs and Tom Grogan; and great granddaughter, Lauren Hayslip.
The family will honor her passing at a private family service at Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
