Dorothy Mae Simpson
Funeral service for Dorothy Mae Simpson, 78, of Freeport will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N 16th Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486, where Rev. Lester E. Miller is Pastor and Officiator. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, West Columbia, Texas 77486.
Dorothy was born on September 14, 1941 in Seguin, Texas to A.B. Neighbors and Wilma (Ward) Neighbors and passed away at her residence on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by family.
A full obit can be read and online condolences left for the family of Dorothy Mae Simpson by signing the guestbook at www.violafh.com
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433
