Felipa Ramirez Gonzales
May 1, 1944 –
February 25, 2020
Felipa Ramirez Gonzales, 75, of Jacinto City, Texas passed away on February 25, 2020 in Jacinto City. Felipa was born May 1, 1944, in Fairbanks, Texas, to Santiago and Josephine Ramirez, of Angleton, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. — 9 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at Compean Funeral Home, 2102 Broadway Street, Houston, Texas 77012. Viewing services will also be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Compean Funeral Home. A burial service will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale, Houston, Texas 77023.
Felipa was preceded in death by her parents Santiago and Josephine Ramirez; brothers, Marshall Ramirez, Carlos Ramirez; sisters, Julia Rubio, Janie Segura.
Felipa is survived by her spouse, Adolfo Gonzales; four children, Freddie Limon (Mary), Joann Mata (Sergio), Angela Gonzales (Ricardo), Martin Gonzales (Carmella); four brothers, Manuel Ramirez, Joe Ramirez, Mike Ramirez, Mario, Ramirez; two sisters, Tommie Mata, Lucy Ybarra; eight grandchildren, Sergio, Marina, Geneva, Adam, Victoria, Andrea, Adrian, Aaron; and four great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Alayna, Jayden, Jadelyn.
