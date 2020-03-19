Adrian Martin Banks “Adro”
April 13, 2000 –
March 8, 2020
Funeral Services for Adrian Banks, 19, of Angleton, Texas, will be Saturday March 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Bible Way Outreach Church, 201 E. Miller St., Angleton, Texas. Rev. Alonzo Brown, Eulogist.
Visitation will be, Friday, March 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, St., Angleton, TX. Interment will at Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, TX.
Adrian was born to Monica Zamora and John Banks in Galveston, Texas, on April 13, 2000. Adrain was more affectionately called “Adro”. He was baptized at Saint Henry Catholic Church in Freeport, Texas, at an early age. He attended Angleton High School. At the age of 19, Adro received his wings on March 8, 2020, at his place of birth, Galveston, Texas after months of struggling with seizures and infections. Adro enjoyed playing basketball and listening to music. He loved spending time with little children and visits with family.
Adro leaves his loving memories to his beloved mother, Monica Zamora (Kevin), his beloved his father John Banks (Victoria); his sisters, Arieanna Banks, JaBrajah Banks, and Kayle Garica; his brothers, Jon’Vion Banks and Kevin Garcia, Jr.; his grandparents, Monico and Eva Zamora, and Ivy Callahan; his niece, Maliea Banks; his aunt, Ashley McCoy; uncle, Anthony Banks; a host of other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers are Areial Cormier, Kevin Garcia, Jr., Jordan Becerra, Harvey Martin, Roscoe Anderson, Saydi Peoples, JasArcus Martinez, Robert Salinas, and JonVoin Banks.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
