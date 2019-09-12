Warren A Foley Jr.
Warren A Foley Jr. (WA to all that loved him), 81, of Angleton, peacefully passed away on Monday September 9, 2019. Warren was born to Warren A Foley and Minnie E (McClaran) Foley in Fair Oaks, TX on September 21, 1937.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, with visitation starting at 11:30 a.m., at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, TX. Burial to follow at the Angleton Cemetery.
WA was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Foley; father, Warren Foley; son, Alan Foley; daughter, Pam Foley Houston; brother, Eddie Foley; sister, Elnora Foley Brown; brother, Thomas Foley; and brother, Jerry Foley.
WA is survived by son, Terry Foley and wife Shannan Foley; son, Ronnie Foley and wife Peggy Foley; daughter, Sharon Foley; brother, Milton Foley and Kathy; wife, Gwen Dickman Foley; step son, Mark Dickman and wife Sondra; grandchildren, Michael Foley, Vincent Scott, Emily Scott Diaz, Lanie Totten, Demi Cates, Spencer Alsobrook, Wesley Foley, Nicole Rose, Matthew Foley, Bailey Foley, Hailey Lodrigue, Julie Dickman, and Troy Dickman; and numerous great grandchildren.
WA loved to play dominos, coon hunting, roping, playing cards, and being with friends and family. If you went camping with him you better have enough wood because WA loved his fires. WA was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroud funeralhome.com.
