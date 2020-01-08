Michael Ray Wall
January 8, 1967 –
December 26, 2019
It is your birthday, we will honor the life of our beloved Michael Ray Wall. Though your day among us were too brief and our grief at our loss is never ending, we find comfort knowing that as a Christian man you have found safe refuge in the Lord and in our hearts, where no darkness or pain can touch you now. We feel blessed to have been touched by your heart.
Michael passed away December 26, 2019 at his home in Angleton, Texas. He was born January 8, 1967 in Houston, Texas to the late George and Mary Wall. He attended School in Angleton, and after high school he attended Brazosport College where he received an associates degree in Advanced Process Training in 1990. Michael spent 32 years at Dow Chemical where he started out as a operator in a unit known by many as the mag cells. He later transfered to Polycarbonate as a operator. Over the years he received many promotions and awards for his dedication and hard work during his career. When he passed away, he was working for the Dow Pipeline, where he wore many hats and took his job seriously, He was well respected and will be deeply missed by his coworkers.
He was married to Sherry Cook and they had two beautiful daughters, Shelby and Ashtyn Wall. Michael was very involved in his daughter’s activities. He was assistant coach for Shelby’s softball teams from pixie all the way up to select ball as well as an active member for the Angleton Girls Softball Association in 2004 — 2005. He could always be seen on the sidelines in every sport for both girls. Ashtyn rode horses and showed cattle. He was involved in her activities, just as he was for Shelby. He could be seen almost every weekend hauling a trailer up and down the highways from one show to the next, across the entire state of Texas with a smile on his face.
He had a passion for classic cars and racing. His parents were regularly seen visiting the judge as Michael had been caught racing during his youth. As an adult he enjoyed restoring , rebuilding, modifying and improving upon his cars. He never met a challenge he couldn’t conquer.
Michael was always lending a hand , helping a friend or even a stranger in need. He was well known to many as the problem solver. If someone needed help fixing a car, a piece of equipment or just some friendly advice, no matter how busy he was he always to the time to help a friend.
Michael and his wife Sherry hosted a number of foreign exchange students starting in 2009. They played host to many kids over the years most of which returned year after year to visit their American family. They all looked up to Michael as a Dad. He was just as involved in their activities as his own girls.
Left to cherish his memory are Sherry Wall, daughters Ashtyn Wall, Shelby Crisp and her husband Keaton. His grandson Karter Crisp, sisters Michelle Wall and Susan Wall, nieces Gabrella Wall and Shawna Tucker. Nephews Michael Wall and Shawn Tucker. Extended family Jimmy and Suese Cook, and Theresa Green.
Michael will be missed by many, I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies.
