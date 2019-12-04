Lee Jay Gordon
Lee Jay Gordon, 62, of Angleton, TX, was called home on November 4, 2019, while surrounded by loved ones. He was born to parents John and Nancy Gordon in Pasadena, TX.
Lee is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Ashley; son, Trystan; and sister, Linda Gordon.
He was predeceased by both parents; and older brother, Jay.
Lee was known for his love of golf, fishing, and spicy, flavorful food- especially if it involved an outdoor grill or cast-iron cookware. An avid disciple of Christ, he shared his Savior’s love and generosity with many who knew him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in Angleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.