Pauline Sofie Kouches-Dearman
July 2, 1931 –
January 24, 2020
Pauline Sofie Kouches-Dearman, 88, of Freeport, Texas was called home on January 24, 2020. Pauline was born to Mike and Stella Kouches on July 2, 1931 in Freeport, Texas.
Pauline married Fred Dearman in Angleton, Texas on May 24, 1956. Pauline was a loving and compassionate mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her large family, enjoyed fishing, crabbing and camping.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Dearman; parents, Mike and Stella Kouches; brother, Mike Kouches; sisters, Helen Vick and Rosie Bealle.
Pauline is survived by her children, Britt Dearman, Stella Dearman-Lewis, Rena Dearman, Patricia Dearman, Michael Dearman (Stephanie); 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles Kouches.
A Gathering to Share Memories will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following at 1:30 p.m. The burial services will be held immediately following the Celebration of Life service at Restwood Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Ronny Lewis, Ian Early, Michael Britton Dearman, Britt Pyeatt, Jacob Pyeatt, Mitchell Pyeatt, Michael Frederick Dearman, Steven Dearman and Kyle Dearman.
