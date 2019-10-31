Tara Lynn Drey
Tara Lynn Drey born March 23, 1993 in Pasadena, Texas, left this earth October 14, 2019. She was 26 years old.
Tara was preceded in death by her Grandfather, Thomas Ritchie (Poppy), Great Grandmother, Sandra Daugherty, Aunt, Memory Daugherty.
She is survived by her parents, Christina and Rahmoth Colby, Her Grandparents, Tara and Dan Thompson, Her Grandmother, Donna Ritchie (Nanny), Her Brother, Ethan Drey, Her, Sister Jessica Colby, Her Aunt Beverly and Uncle Brian Kontz. Her Great Grandmother, Ellen Thompson Bosworth, Father Ryan Drey and her fur baby Kindrah. She has many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
She was passionate about sports especially softball. She graduated from Okeechobee High School where she double lettered in softball and weight lifting. She lived life everyday to its fullest.
We will be celebrating her life November 9th, 2019 at Stardust Event Center located 1022 Herndon Drive, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
