Cindy Lynn Neighbours
March 4, 1968 –
February 8, 2020
Cindy Lynn Neighbours, 51, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Cindy was born on March 4, in Dallas, Texas to Willie and Jane Martin.
Cindy will be remembered for her passion and love she had for her family, Stephen and Logan. Rarely would you see her in pictures, which was because she would be behind the camera taking all the photos, especially of Logan. She enjoyed spending time with her church family and her friends, whom she affectionately referred to them as her posse. Cindy also loved to read.
Cindy is rejoicing in heaven with her father, Willie Martin; grandparents; Leonard and Elizabeth Martin, and Roy and Elinor Warren.
Those that will carry Cindy’s memory on is her husband of 30 years, Stephen; her son, whom she prayed dearly for, Logan; her mother, Jane; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Gathering to Share Memories of Cindy will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Cindy’s Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson on Thursday, February 13 at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Chad Alexander.
Pallbearers will be Rob Bell, Mark Chamblee, David Syler, Anthony Gamez, Duane Cowly, and Jesse Avieles.
Cindy would want Logan to know that she “Loves you to the moon and back” and she “Loves you like my luggage”!
