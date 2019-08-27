Vera Mae (Williamson) Thomas
Vera Mae (Williamson) Thomas; 100 years, 2 months, 1 day, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Bryan, TX surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Willowhole Chapel in North Zulch, TX with the burial to follow at Willowhole Cemetery. Pastor Joel Stickland officiated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.