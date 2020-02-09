James Clark Andrews
May 31, 1920 –
February 2, 202
James Clark Andrews passed from this earthly world to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was only a few months shy from celebrating his hundredth birthday. He had become ill recently and spent the last few weeks in the hospital with his daughters and grandchildren by his side. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family and friends adored him. One of his greatest gifts was that of storytelling. He would often share his colorful memories of life as a young boy on the farm and ranch, his wild adventures as a young man and soldier, and the many anecdotes of life with his wife, Doris, his children, and grandchildren. Throughout his life, he loved watching football, listening to classic country music, dancing with our mom, and sometimes, sipping a cold beer after a long day of work. There was always a sparkle in those brown eyes. He certainly possessed a larger than life personality.
James Clark Andrews was born on May 31, 1920, to Mattie and George Andrews in Milam County, Texas. He attended San Gabriel High School where he was the Texas state single tennis champion and a member of the state champion basketball team his senior year. He was also especially proud of being elected Prom King and was Valedictorian of his graduating class. He worked on the farm and ranch all throughout his childhood and teenage years.
He later married the love of his life, Doris Mitcham Andrews, on August 4, 1940. He served his country bravely during World War II as a Merchant Marine in the Atlantic and Pacific war zone campaigns. He received numerous medals and honor commendations for his service. After his return from the war, he then moved his family to Brazoria County where James began his thirty-year career with Dow Chemical Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mattie Andrews; his sister, Era Van Andrews; his brother, Newt Andrews; his son, Alan Andrews; his beloved wife, Doris Mitcham Andrews; and his grandson, Jaime Andrews.
He is survived by his daughters, Renae Simons (Bill), Genelle Hurta (Mike); grandchildren, Skylar Stanley (Michael), Billy Simons (Julie), Randy Peltier (Erin), Braden Peltier (Kaycee), Kevin Andrews (Cindy), Kim Meneke, Tara Andrews, Ava Ladner (Mark), Shena’ Hagaman (Clint). He also leaves to cherish his memory 21 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the following caregivers: Claudia Rodriguez, Josie Mendoza, Alicia Trevino, Lupe Chavez, Linda Magadeleno, the Angleton Visiting Nurses, Dr. Antony Thomas and Staff, and the UTMB doctors, nurses and staff who showed such compassion and care for him during the last days of his life.
Funeral services were held at Phillips and Luckey Funeral home in Rockdale, Texas, on Wednesday, February 5th. Burial followed immediately after in the Oakland Cemetery in Rockdale.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.