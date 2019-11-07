Charles Edward Brown
“Eddie”
Celebrate of Life Services for Charles Edward Brown, 54, of Fresno will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bible Way Outreach Church in Angleton, TX with Pastor Alonzo Brown officiating.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.