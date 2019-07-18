Brodney Montrel Thomas
“Pooda”
Funeral services for Brodney Montrel Thomas, 22, of Brazoria will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Blue Run Baptist Church, West Columbia, TX with Pastor Lester Miller, officiating and Rev. Felton Joseph, eulogizing. Burial will follow at Thomas-Dumas Cemetery in East Columbia, TX.
He passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Lake Jackson, TX.
“Pooda” was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 2016. He enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his family and friends especially his nieces and nephews. He loved his Texas Teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans.
He is survived by his mother, Dana Thomas, Brazoria; father, Rodney Thompson, Brazoria; brother, Broderick Thomas (special friend, Holi Chapton); sisters, Brytany Thomas, Lake Jackson, Brandy Thomas, West Columbia, Courtney Baldridge, Brazoria, Chelsea Thompson, Houston, Avery Garza, Palacios; uncle, Tony Thomas (Greta), Angleton; grandparent, Cassie Johnson, Brazoria; special friend, Katrina LeBlanc; best friend, Donovan Williams, West Columbia; the Brown Family and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Marcus Johnson, Dakarius Bell, Jonathan Brown, Stephen Brown, Brandon Harris, Broc Thomas, Kalen Williams and Donovan Williams.
Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at Dixon Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A viewing will also be at the church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be no viewing afterwards.
Final Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. (979) 798-9113.
