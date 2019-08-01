David Allen Bartek
“Davie”
David Allen Bartek, 66, of Normanna, TX formerly of Brazoria was born on February 26, 1953 in Freeport to Willie and Gloria Bartek.
He passed away on July 15, 2019 at Kindred Medical Center in Houston, TX.
He loved playing dominoes, playing pool, dancing, fishing and being outdoors. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, son, Sean Bartek and wife Nicole of Lake Jackson; brothers, Billy Bartek and wife Alexis of Pueblo, Colorado and Robert Alexander and wife Anna of Brazoria; sister, Ellen Beth Johnson and husband Butch of DeRidder, Louisiana, special friends, Sam and Brenda Martin of Normanna, TX; sister-in-law, Debbie Bartek of Lake Jackson; grandchildren, Taylor, David, Jasmyn and Christian; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alvin Bartek; sister, Susan Ellen Bartek; and nephew, Jason Ryan Bartek.
Family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith Street, Brazoria, TX. Memorial service will start at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Hill doing the sermon and Rev. Rochelle Hicks eulogizing.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The David Allen Bartek Memorial Fund at TDECU. Account #: 928322858 & Routing#: 313185515
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
