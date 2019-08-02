Sandra Diane Kovar
Sandra Diane Kovar, 69, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Rosemary Boatwright; and parents-in-law, Emil G. and Frances Kovar.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years, Ben Kovar; sons, Chuck Kovar and wife, Tonia, and Matthew Kovar; brother, Gregory Boatwright and wife Julie; sisters, Sherry Palat, Tammie Lopez and husband, Marcos; grandson, Jensen Kovar; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Sandra was born on May 18, 1950, in Wharton, Texas. She enjoyed going to game rooms, listening to country gospel and going dancing whenever she could convince Ben. Strong in her faith, Sandra would share the word of the Lord with anyone who would listen. She was a loving wife, mother, and “Meemaw” to her grandson Jensen. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A visitation for Sandra will be held at Palms Funeral Home, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The graveside service will take place at Hawley Cemetery, Blessing, Texas, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences can be left for the Kovar family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.