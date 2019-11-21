Wilma Mae Morris
March 21, 1928 –
November 18, 2019
Funeral services for Wilma Mae Morris, age 91, of Lake Jackson, TX will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 at Lakewood Funeral Chapel prior to Saturday’s services.
Wilma was born March 21, 1928 in Sattuck, IL and peacefully passed away at her home in Lake Jackson on Monday, November 18, 2019. She worked as a Nurse Assistant in the labor and delivery department at the Dow Community Hospital, which later became known as Brazosport Memorial Hospital where she helped care for generations of babies. After retirement, she devoted her time to being a full-time homemaker and helping with her grandchildren as much as she could. Wilma’s favorite past time was working in her flower gardens and taking long walks. She will be missed by many.
Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jogene; as well as her grandchildren, Casey Ewald and Jordan Ewald.
Survivors include her children, Joe (Theresa) Morris, Becky Thomas (Steven), and Larry (Linda) Morris; grandchildren, Karee Price (Jason), Jared (Crystal), Charlotte Brown (Austin); step-grandchildren, Chad Barker, Brad Barker, Shawn Esquivel and Cassie Esquivel; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Gracie, Colton Price, Landyn, Greysen, Daycin, Taytumn, Morris and Caden Brown; step great grandchildren, Emry Cary and Wyatt Barker.
Wilma will be laid to rest at the Houston National Cemetery on Monday, December 2, 2019 along-side Jogene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.