William (Nig) McGaughey
1949-2019
A memorial Service for William (Nig) McGaughey, age 70 will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 Parkview Christian Church Chickasha, Ok with Joseph Woods officiating.
William (Nig) A. McGaughey was born the son of Will Ernest and Annie Estalene McGaughey on January 4, 1949 in Freeport Texas. He moved to Chickasha, Oklahoma in the mid 80s. After High School William served in the U.S. Army, and fought in the Vietnam war. After moving to Chickasha he worked at Commercial Music for many years. He Passed on October 6, 2019 in an oklahoma city hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Estalene McGaughey of Brazoria, Texas; brother, Ernest Ray McGaugey of Brazoria, Texas; sister, Mada Sue Stovall of Angleton, TX.
William is survived by his daughter, Crystal Huggins and husband Justin of Yukon, OK; three grandchildren, Reagan, Hunter, and Gage Huggins; four sisters, Frances Perkins of Chickasha, OK, Sherry Kersh, and Husband Gary of Brazoria, Texas, Annie Spivey, and husband Bobby of Somerville, Texas, Paula Wadman of Sallisaw, OK; numerous nieces and nephews; and companion, Lorraine McHugh of Chickasha, Oklahoma.
