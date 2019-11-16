Raymond Eliazar Trevino
September 20, 195 –
November 13th, 2019
Raymond Eliazar Trevino, 61, of Angleton passed away on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 in Houston, TX with his family and friends by his side. He was born to Eliazar and Romana Trevino on September 20, 1958 in Angleton, TX.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home, the rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Raymond had a loving and kind heart and enjoyed many things, to include music, dancing, and most of all his family. He will be dearly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eliazar Trevino and sister, Sarah Trevino.
Raymond is survived by his mother, Romana Trevino; his loving wife of 39 years, Victoria Trevino; daughters, Marissa Mainez and Emilie Travis (Justin), son Samuel Trevino (Erica); grandchildren, Morgan, Mark Anthony, Madison, Samuel Andres, Rosalba, Rodney and Maci.
