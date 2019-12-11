Anna Hall
February 26, 1939 –
December 9, 2019
Anna Hall, 80, of Sweeny, Texas, passed away on December 9, 2019. Anna was born on February 26, 1939 in Mannheim, Germany.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; and daughter, Georgina.
Anna is survived by her sons, George and Robert; daughter, Donna; sister, Renate; and grandchildren, Jordan, Dana, Brandon, Samuel, Gabriel, Malakia, and Aria.
She was a loving and caring Army spouse and mom. Anna loved to work in the yard and do little projects like sewing and knitting.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Paul O’quinn officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert, George, Donna, Brandon, Samuel, and Gabriel Hall.
Honorary pallbearer will be Malakia Hall.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm also at the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.