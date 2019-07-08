Angel Trevino
Angel Trevino passed away on July 3rd, 2019 in Angleton, Texas. Angel was born on August 2nd, 1949 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Margarito Trevino and Trine Hysquierdo. Angel was a man of many talents, very hard working, and loved to watch movies after a long day of work. Angel was a friendly person, loved to joke with everybody, thought the world of his family and friends, and never met a stranger. Angel also loved his fur babies Billy and Puppy. He is preceded in death by his father, Margarito Trevino; mother, Trine Hysquierdo; sister, Molly; brother, Domingo; and granddaughter, Sara Nicole. Angel is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elida Trevino; children, Anthony, Rudy, Little Angel, Victoria, Sandra, Angel and Priscella; brothers, Roy and Domingo; sisters, Esther, Hope, Virginia, Josie, Rachel, Helen, Beatrice, and Irene; grandchildren, Brittany, Xavier, Gage, and Adia; as well as numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 8th, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 at 11 am. All services will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton Texas.
