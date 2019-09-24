Robert “Bob” Dwuane McCoslin
Robert “Bob” Dwuane McCoslin, 74, of Freeport, Texas entered Heaven’s gates on September 22, 2019 in Freeport, Texas surrounded by loving family members. Bob was born on February 22, 1945 in Freeport, Texas to Ernest and Marie McCoslin. Bob and Gail, were soul mates who married in Brazoria, Texas on August 18, 1967. Bob and Gail were married for fifty-two wonderful years.
Bob was a family man; who’s time was spent making memories, teaching life lessons, coaching his daughters softball teams, and loving being “Pa-Pa” to his grandchildren. His best times were spent camping and fishing with his family and brothers. He also loved riding motorcycles with his brothers and son-in-law.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Marie McCoslin; and brother, Edwin (Peanut) McCoslin.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Gail; two daughters, Melissa (Bobby) Lamb and Melinda (Greg) Lewis; grandchildren, Chase and Karlee Lamb; three brothers, Lynn McCoslin, Jimmy (Debbie) McCoslin; Gary McCoslin; special brother-in-law, Grady Swinscoe; special sister-in-law, Debbie White; best friend, Dan Mathes; and numerous family members and friends.
The visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. The Celebration of Life service will begin immediately after the visitation at 11:00 a.m. The graveside service will be held at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek, Texas after the funeral services. The family will be receiving friends and guests at First Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas for a time of remembrance and fellowship immediately following services.
