Jonathan Ellis Winter
November 6, 1974 –
January 1, 2020
Jonathan Ellis Winter, 45, of Angleton, TX passed away on January 1, 2020, while visiting family in Memphis Tennessee. He was born on November 6, 1974 in Chicago, IL.
Jonathan attended Immanuel Lutheran school and graduated from Christian Brothers High School class of 1992 in Memphis, TN, and then from University of Missouri-Rolla with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked for Dow Chemical and Olin the last 23 years in Plaquemine, LA and Freeport, TX.
Jonathan was a loving husband and father who coached many soccer and basketball teams for his children. He was indispensable to his local church-Family Life Church, Lake Jackson, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Crystal Adams Winter; children Elijah, 16, Lydia, 14, of Angleton; parents, Ellis and Cathy Winter of Memphis, TN; brother, Jeremy (Emily), nephews Matthew and Elliot of Memphis; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
A Visitation will be held at Family Life Church in Lake Jackson, Texas on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Craig Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Family Life Church, Lake Jackson, TX or Brazoria County Dream Center, Clute, TX.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
