Lula Bell Williams
A Visitation for Missionary Lula Bell Williams, 97, of Sweeny will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Old Fashioned COGIC, 1308 CR 312, Brazoria, Texas 77422 where Elder Zachary Thomas is Pastor.
Immediate family will view from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM and Public visitation will begin at 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. The private family burial will follow at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Brazoria.
The full obituary may be read, online condolences may be left and signing of the guest book may be done by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
