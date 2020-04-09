Edith Eleanor Hall
October 10, 1927 –
April 6, 2020
Edith Eleanor Hall died at her home in Lake Jackson on Monday, April 6, 2020. Edith was born October 10, 1927, in Sweet Home, Texas to Frank and Annie Welfl. She was the second of eight children. She married Josiah Hall on February 12, 1947. They moved from Laurel, Mississippi, to Lake Jackson in 1970 and were active members of St Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson. Edie was a volunteer at CHI St Luke’s Brazosport from 1970 until 2018, when health issues forced her to curtail her volunteer work.
Edith is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; her son, Josiah Hall, her sons-in-law, John Waldrip and Dr. C O Hagood; daughter-in-law, Kim West Hall; and her grandchildren, Catherine Waldrip and Ben Waldrip.
S he is survived by her children, Pam Hagood, Karen Hall Hagemann and husband, Howard, Greg Hall and wife, Janice, Bruce Hall, Stephanie Hall; and her sister, Loretta Morrison. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Waldrip, Natalee Hall, Jain Waldrip, Bryan Hall, Russell Hall, Jonathan Cadarette, Katherine Hall, and Sarah Cadarette; and great-grandchildren, Grant Hall, Juniper Cadarette, and Lance Hall. Edie leaves many dear friends including Lou Bertrand, Kimberley Hall, Gina Garcia, Phil Cadarette, Linda and JD Holloway and numerous others.
The family would like to acknowledge the devoted care and incredible skill of Dr. Antony Thomas, who was primarily responsible for her great run.
Funeral services will be conducted at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.