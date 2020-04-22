Sandy Stanley
December 5, 1945 –
April 19, 2020
With joyful greetings from loved ones who have gone before her, Sandy Stanley entered Heaven into the arms of Jesus on Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020.
Sandy was a longtime Brazoria County resident, born in Freeport to Mary Evelyn and Kenneth Ray Starnes on December 5,1945.
In 1987, she married Larry Stanley, forming what they lovingly called “The Brady Bunch,” including Sandy’s three children, Kent, Jason and Christi and Larry’s three children, Stacy, Stephanie and Theron.
The family spent nearly 20 years living on the San Bernard River, enjoying the sunsets, wildlife, boating and entertaining.
Sandy was an accomplished gardener, an exceptional cook and a remarkable home decorator. She took great pride in keeping a beautiful home, a flowering garden attracting butterflies and hummingbirds, and serving up well-curated meals for her family and friends.
She never said the word “no,” always offering her skills, knowledge and care to anyone that needed her help.
Sandy was a wonderful caretaker to her brother, Joe Bret, as well as her mother and Uncle Jay before they passed.
Sandy and Larry are members of the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Lake Jackson, where Larry serves as an Elder. Pastor Alan Trafford will officiate the services.
Sandy is lovingly survived by her husband, Larry Stanley, of Lake Jackson and children; son, Kent Evans (Jennifer), of San Antonio, their children, Justin and Alex; son, Jason Evans (Cathy), of Lake Jackson, their children, Shelby and Mason; daughter, Christi Evans and Cindy Reyes, of Austin; Stacey Stanley, of Lake Jackson, her children, Hannah and Hayden Holley; Stephanie Soller (Eric), of Dayton Ohio, their children, Sophie and Elliot, Theron Stanley (Amanda), of Dripping Springs, their children ,Addison and Charlotte. Extended family includes aunt, Barbara Jamison, of Cameron, Texas; cousins, Jerry Jamison (Beth), Kay Blaha, Karen Carroll (Steve), Suzy White (Mickey) and Gene Crawley (Rita).
She was preceded in death by both her parents; brother, Joe Bret Maresh; and infant sister; as well as her step-father, Joe Maresh.
Due to Covid-19, the family must hold private, family-only services and burial. However, we look forward to a Celebration of Life including all family and friends, at a future date.
Rest in peace “My Precious Mother.”
