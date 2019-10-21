R.W. “Blackey” Fox
R. W. “Blackey” Fox Born on April 27, 1934 in Fort Stockton Texas to Charles Culberson Fox and Orlena Munselle, Royce Wade (R.W.) Fox, better known as Blackey, inhaled his first breath of the amazing life God laid for him. For the next 85 years, 5 months, 2 weeks and 6 days, that baby boy grew to learn life as a rancher, enlisted in the Army, served as a police officer, excelled as a welder and retired from Brown and Root. His pride and joy in those years was marrying the love of his life, Mary Nell Miller, on January 27, 1956, becoming Daddy to his three beautiful girls who then surrounded him with many generations of grandbabies who adore their Papa. On Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 8:50pm, he peacefully let out his final breath as Father welcomed Blackey to his heavenly home. Blackey is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years; Nell Fox, his sister; Bobbie Ainsworth, and his sisters-in-law; Dorothy Wilson and Carol Beaver.
Blackey is survived by his three daughters; Terry Moon and her husband Ronnie, Shelley Rouse and Kelley Taylor, his brother; Charles Ray Fox and wife Guy, his sister; Laura Susan Fox, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren along with a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Services for Blackey Fox will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas with a visitation on Tuesday, October 22 at 6:00 pm. and services on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 am. As a member of Liverpool Friends Church, in lieu of flowers, please make do
