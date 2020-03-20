Calvin Ray Bradshaw, Sr.
August 18, 1958 –
March 10, 2020
Calvin Ray Bradshaw, Sr. expired Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9-9:55 a.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., both services will be held at the Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, 7817 Calhoun Rd., Houston, Texas 77033, Rev. Josef B. Gordon, Officiating, Rev. Lawrence C. Robertson, Eulogist, Rev. Dr. Max A. Miller, Pastor, Interment St. James A.M.E. Cemetery, Angleton, Texas.
Final Arrangements Entrusted To Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott Street, Houston, Texas 77051 (713) 734-8769.
