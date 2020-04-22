Estelle Margaret Roesler
May 27, 1924 –
April 17, 2020
Estelle Margaret Roesler passed away peacefully, quietly and happily from natural causes on April 17, 2020, and now dances with the love of her life, her husband Clarence. She was born May 27, 1924 in Rowena, Texas to Francis Ann and Joseph Edward Chabisek. Estelle was one of 14 children and began working at a young age after the death of her father to help support her family during the depression, a trait that stayed with her throughout her life. All who knew her were amazed at the stamina and work ethics she exhibited even into her 90’s. Side by side with Clarence for 61 years they danced, hunted, fished, camped, traveled and loved with great devotion.
Being a “stay-at-home” mom, she used her skills as an expert seamstress to sew for her family and many of the ladies in Angleton, sometimes creating her own patterns for custom design requests. She also sewed cheerleading outfits for varsity cheerleaders from Angleton, Danbury and West Columbia. But crocheting was her favorite past time, and she crocheted lap pads for the elderly, afghans for family and friends, and baby blankets specifically for the grandchildren of Aggie friends. Along with sewing and crocheting, she enjoyed crafts and as a member of the Texas Extension Homemakers Club, she won numerous ribbons and awards at the Craft Exhibit of the Brazoria County Fair. Her famous apple strudel was enjoyed by all and at one time earned a good sum of money at a charity auction for which she was very proud.
She loved all children, and they loved her. She deeply cared for her three grandchildren, and often kept Misty during the summer, and with Mikki and Barry just a neighborhood block away, she was especially happy when she was able to play with all three. Along with her husband, Estelle was a regular fan for many years at the sporting activities of Mikki and Barry and later on great-grandsons, Jeydan and Jackson. She was known simply as “Granny” at the fields and would often be seen with various children sitting on her lap during the games. And her love for children carried over to the next generation with her great-grandchildren, Jeydan, Jackson and Jeyla who reaped the benefits of her loving youthful heart which they will forever remember.
Estelle loved Jesus and was a devoted member of her Christian faith and church home. She taught Sunday School, sewed curtains for the church nursery and served as a sitter, was active with the ladies’ group and Bible Study group, helped sew banners and Chrismons for the church Christmas tree, and often helped clean the church while her husband mowed the church lawn. And although she admittedly could not sing well, she always sang with joy in her voice because, she said, “God said to make a joyful noise.”
She loved her family and was a devoted wife, mom and granny. She loved life and enjoyed a long and wonderful time on God’s earth, but she wanted to dance again with her husband, so our Lord welcomed her to Heaven. We can only imagine Clarence taking her into his arms and asking “What took so long?”
Estelle is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Roesler; her parents; and twelve of thirteen brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda and husband, Larry Fox; son, Arte Roesler and wife, Jeanne; son, Doug Roesler and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Misty Sanchez, Mikki Kalina, and Barry Roesler; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, son of Misty, and Jeydan and Jeyla, children of Mikki; and her sister, Joan Shiflet of Houston, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize and thank the caregivers at The Lake House on Dixie Farm Road in Pearland, Tuscany Village in Pearland, At Your Side Home Care, and Country Village in Angleton for their care, concern and attention shown to our mother. We especially appreciate the attention, care, devotion, friendship and understanding exhibited by Jacque Cook of Magnolia Homecare Provider Services, and especially sitters Agatha, Andrea, and Wendy.
A private graveside ceremony will be held for the immediate family only, and a memorial service in celebration of Estelle’s life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Arrangements made by Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas.
Flowers will be received at the funeral home no later than the afternoon of April 24th, or, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made In Memory of Estelle Roesler and mailed to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or via their website: www.alzfdn.org (Make a Tribute Donation).
Cards and letters can be mailed to: The Estelle Roesler Family, 1116 San Felipe, Angleton, Texas 77515 or to individual family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.