Patsy Nixon
Patsy Nixon was born May 19, 1937 in Wink, Texas to Howard and Cleo White. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joe Nixon. Survivors include her daughters, Renee Cartwright and Cindy Fitzgerald and husband Jeff of Angleton, 5 grandchildren, Amanda Tomita and husband Ryu, Rachael Cartwright, Justin Fitzgerald and wife Emily, Joshua Fitzgerald and wife Amanda, and Jacob Fitzgerald and wife Jamie, along with 16 great grandchildren. Patsy was a long time Extension Homemaker member. She made fast lifelong friends. She was a wonderful Mom, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was always teaching someone something. She extended her “family” to all kids and adults that came through the door. Everyone loved Memaw. She was a great storyteller of all family things. Being an only child, her siblings were her cousins, Max, Charlene, Dorothy, Don, Rex, and Tony. She will truly be missed but her stories and life lessons will never be forgotten. Pallbearers: Jeff Fitzgerald, Justin Fitzgerald, Josh Fitzgerald, Jacob Fitzgerald, Ryu Tomita, and Matt Packard.
Visitation will be from 1-2:00pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Palms Funeral Home with Funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be in Angleton Cemetery.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.