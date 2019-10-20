James Keith Brandon
James Keith Brandon
Keith Brandon, 62, of Jones Creek passed from this life on October 16, 2019. Keith was born in West Point, Mississippi on January 27, 1957 to J.W. and Betty Jo Brandon.
Keith was a lifetime resident of Jones Creek and attended Brazosport High School. He was the owner and operator of his own truck and spent a great deal of his time away from home as a long haul truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melinda Patterson Brandon, his parents and nephew, Joey Brandon.
He is survived by his brothers, David and Gary Brandon and their families.
Keith’s wishes were that no services be held.
