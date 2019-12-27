Hattie Lee Belt Dec 27, 2019 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hattie Lee Belt Hattie Lee Belt, 98 of Angleton Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral services are pending With Palms Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Angleton development to add 600-plus homes Residents rumble back into stores for post-Christmas sales Families can connect with critters at refuge open house Local BISD teams aiming at tourney title Girls tourney up for grabs Several Panthers get all district nods Sweeny heads to Bay City tourney BISD Boys First Round Games Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles34 displaced by apartment fire; city collecting donationsLost class ring returns home after 30 years, creates unexpected impactJones Creek family loses everything in house fireBrazoria-Fort Bend Rail District stopping effortsFire destroys garage; cause unknownClute apartment catches fireAaron James SparkmanMary Lee SparkmanSadie Rae Sanchez-SepulvedaTricia Langner Images Videos CommentedGUEST COLUMN: It's all spelled out in Constitution (18)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: African American history will improve Texas schools (14)Acclaims and a shame for Dec. 17, 2019 (13)MICHAEL MORRIS: Impeachment coverage not priority (10)BYRON YORK: Steele dossier officially malarkey (8)Letter to the editor for Dec. 4, 2019 (8)BYRON YORK: Democrats have always been eager to impeach Trump (7)BYRON YORK: Impeachment dynamics change in Senate (5)Acclaims and a shame for Dec. 9, 2019 (5)ACCLAIMS AND A SHAME: Lake Jackson grave markers long overdue (4) Online Poll Chick-fil-A announced this week it no longer will donate to three groups that oppose gay marriage, including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Will this affect whether you eat at the popular fast-food chain? You voted: Yes, I will eat there less often. Yes, I will eat there more often. No, I will eat there about the same. Not sure. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Mansfield Industrial Hiring Bulletin
