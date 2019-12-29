Michael Ray Wall
Michael Ray Wall of Angleton passed away on December 26, 2019.
He was proceeded in death by his parents George Ray “Wolfman” and Mary Wall.
He is survived by his daughters Shelby and Keaton Crisp and Ashtyn Wall, grandson Karter Crisp, Sherry Wall his sisters Michelle Wall and Jim Hughey, and Susan Wall and Jason Smith all of Angleton, his nieces and nephews Gabrielle Wall and Michael Allen Wall of Angleton, and Shawna Tucker and Shawn Tucker of Pearland, and his extended family, Jimmy & Susie Cook, Theresa Green, & Shelley Cook as well as his foreign children Silje Olsen of Norway, Lisa Hermesdorf of Germany, Isac Grape of Sweden, Selinn Mjolnerod of Norway, and Louise Rasmussen of Denmark.
He will be deeply missed by his numerous family members and friends.
We will be holding a “Celebration of Life” in his memory on Saturday January 4, 2020 @2:00pm at Wall Street Ranch.
“Just Gonna Send It” “Lit Like Mike”
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
