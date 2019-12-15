James Ray Conalty
August 20, 1939 –
December 10, 2019
James R. Conalty passed away at home following a lengthy illness, in Lake Jackson.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Dovy Joseph and Lousiana Faul Conalty; also by his sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Matt Matthews; and a nephew, Jim Matthews of Mississippi.
James leaves his wife of 56 years, Patricia Fox Conalty; and one daughter, Regina Durr and husband Bo of Angleton; one son, James Eric Conalty of Houston; granddaughter, Yvette and husband Edward Pingenot of Missouri; and granddaughter, Monica Conalty of New Hampshire; also two nieces and one nephew of Mississippi and one niece in Florida.
James was born in Beaumont and went to school in Orange and Bridge City. He was in the Marine Corps Reserves.
James was professional truck driver and dearly loved driving. He was a member of St. Micheal’s and served on the men’s club and as an extraordinary minister.
As a family, he loved camping and enjoyed this for years.
A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date.
