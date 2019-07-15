Richard Charles Stephenson
On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Richard Charles Stephenson (Rick), loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73 at Kansas University Medical Center. Richard was born July 16, 1945 in Springfield, Missouri, to William Charles Stephenson and Irene Stephenson. Richard was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the United States Airforce. He attended college at Missouri State University (then SMS), graduating with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry in 1972.
He married Lachell Thomas 23 years ago, on July 15, 2006.
Richard worked for the Food and Drug Administration from 1972 to 1981 then moved to Lake Jackson to work for Intermedics, where he worked 17 years as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. At Intermedics, he was responsible for obtaining the first CE Mark for any medical device in the world. Richard was very funny, kind, and compassionate. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, and horticulture.
Richard was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife Lachell; daughter, Lisa Stephenson; son, Andy Stephenson and his wife, Erin; sister, Sue Ann Tidwell; sister, Donna Hess and her husband, Jerry; his stepchildren: Triston Thomas, Tiffany Scherdin and Teran Thomas and his wife, Amanda; seven grandchildren; his niece, Megan Tidwell; aunts, uncles and many friends.
Visitation will be held at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, MO on July 16th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
