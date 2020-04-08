Mary Alice Schultz Gormey
D ecember 26, 1925 –
April 2, 2020
Mary Alice Schultz Gormey, 94, passed from this life on April 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on December 26, 1925.
Due to Covid-19, private family services will be held at Brazoria Cemetery.
Arrangements are by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home 634 S. Columbia Dr. West Columbia, Texas 77486.
