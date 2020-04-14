Leroy Danford
Leroy Danford, born October 30, 1937 in Wharton, Texas, passed away at his home in Clute, Texas on, March 31, 2020 at the age of 82.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and was twice widowed.
Leroy leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Martha Danford; two sister; three sons, Travis (Kim) Danford, of Clute; Richard Danford, of Clute, and Gerald (Corinne) Danford, of Tennessee. He also leaves three step-children, Mickey (Monta) Cothron, of Angleton, Texas, Tom (Martha) Cothron, of Richwood, and Ruth Patrick, of Clute; 17 grandchildren, 17 great - grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
