Wilson David Yaws
December 13, 1937 –
April 21, 2020
Wilson David Yaws was born December 13, 1937 to Reed and Ida (Collins) Yaws in Leesville, Texas. He entered his eternal home on April 21, 2020 in West Columbia, Texas.
David graduated from Smiley High School in 1957. In 1955, he met the love of his life, Gillis Pauline West. They were married on March 1, 1958 in Leesville, Texas. After living in several Texas cities, David and Gillis settled their family in West Columbia in 1975.
David worked construction for many years throughout Brazoria County. In 2002, he retired from the City of West Columbia with 16 years of service. He enjoyed his job at the city and met many people who became lifelong friends.
David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gillis Yaws; and children, Sherry Webb (Randy), of Sweeny, David Yaws (Wanda), of West Columbia, Jeffrey Yaws (Robin), of West Columbia, Lori Shifflett (David) , of West Columbia, Keith Yaws (Joann), of Damon and Darla Copus (Chris), of Richwood. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Dwayne Campbell (Wendy), of Mildenhall, England, Doyle Shifflett, of West Columbia, Timothy Atwood (Stephanie), of Sweeny, April Hacker (Heath), of Angleton, Dustin Briskin (Kristina), of West Columbia, Renee Hargis (Matt), of Danbury, Sam Shifflett (Megan), of West Columbia, David Lee Yaws, of Alton, Illinois, Amber Yaws, of West Columbia, Blaine Yaws (Gabi), of West Columbia, Chad Yaws, of West Columbia, Jaylin Yaws, of West Columbia, Carter Copus, of Richwood, and Jayden Yaws, of Damon, and 15 great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his sisters, Hazel Coyle, of Cuero, Elaine Baker, of Sutherland Springs and Nelda Berryhill (Jimmy), of Palm Desert, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Katy Yaws; and numerous brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.
The family would like to thank Dr. Salim Dabagi for many years of care and CEMS for their services.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.