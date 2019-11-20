Bonnie Viola Church
December 5, 1942 –
November 16, 2019
Bonnie Viola Armatta Church, age 76, passed away November 16, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side.
She was born in Bay City, Texas on December 5th, 1942.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Church; father, Leon Armatta; mother, Minnie Viola Armatta and brother-in-law, Royce Church.
After graduating from Bay City High School in 1961, Bonnie married Ronnie on December 29, 1963. While he worked in the oil fields, they lived and travelled across Texas and surrounding states. They eventually settled in Clute where Ronnie took a job with Dow Chemical and they began a family. Bonnie spent time at home with the kids, coached softball, was on a bowling league and drove a school bus. She then attended Brazosport College to study chemistry and started her career with Dow Chemical. After retiring from Dow in 2003, Bonnie became a full-time Nanny.
Bonnie served as a member of the Clute City Council from 1988 to 2002. After moving to Angleton, she then served on the Angleton City Council for several years. During her years of service, she was a member of various County Commissions, including the Senior Citizen Commission and the Angleton Better Living Corporation of which she was presently a member.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Viola Church and her husband Philip Kelso; son, Farrell Church and his wife Aimee Church; the pride and joy of her life; her granddaughters, Avery and Rylee Church; brother Thomas Armatta and his wife Linda Armatta; and sister-in-law Sharon Church.
The pallbearers will be Matthew Church, Johnnie Wilson, Brian Carter, Steve Taterka, Shane Batchelor and Grady McKey.
Visitation will be at Brazos Pointe Fellowship, 679 Texas 332 W, Lake Jackson, Texas on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Graveside immediately following at Restwood Memorial Park.
