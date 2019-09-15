Daphene Dees
Funeral services for Daphene Dees, 79, of Rosenberg will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home.
Daphene was born on June 28, 1940 in Crockett, TX to Modell and Merle Buchanan and she passed away on September 9, 2019 in Sugar Land, TX. She grew up in Brazoria, TX where she attended school and later moved to Rosenberg in 1974. Daphene loved to spend time with her friends and loved to go to the library with her granddaughter. She also enjoyed watching her soap operas and novelas, drinking her Dr Pepper, eating her Reese’s candy and her soft tacos from Taco Bell. Her all time celebrity was Lou Diamond Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Modell and Merle Buchanan; husband, William H. Dees; brothers, Wadell Buchanan and Frankie Buchanan.
Daphene is survived by her children, Terry Brown and wife Teresa, June Brown, Timothy Brown, Jana Blaha and husband Glenn, Kimberly Dees; 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; sister, Winona Taylor and husband Jack. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Terry Brown, Tim Brown, Brandon Brown, Glen Blaha, Jarrod Strother, Caden Arredondo, Tristan Nelson and Mark Dees.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Dees family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX, 281-238-4500.
